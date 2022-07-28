MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $585.78. 24,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

