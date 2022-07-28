MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.66. 5,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.