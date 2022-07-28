MCF Advisors LLC Takes $23.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,184,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

