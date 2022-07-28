MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,223,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,076,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 12.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.09. 106,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

