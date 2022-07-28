Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Medalist Diversified REIT

In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,205.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,860.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 526,887 shares of company stock valued at $492,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,487. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

