MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Shares Down 2.5%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MediaCo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

About MediaCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) by 1,707.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

