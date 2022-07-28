Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 461.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

MDNA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.96. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

