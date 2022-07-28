Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

