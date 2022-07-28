MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $12.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $779.42. 3,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,629. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $720.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.39. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 215.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,582,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

