Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

