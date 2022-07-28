Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

