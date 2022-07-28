Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

