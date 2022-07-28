Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

