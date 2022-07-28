Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $169.58, but opened at $160.70. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 528,983 shares.
The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
