Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $169.58, but opened at $160.70. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 528,983 shares.

The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

