Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ META traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The company has a market capitalization of $429.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.44. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

