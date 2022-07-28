Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $127,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,270.15. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.