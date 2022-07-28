Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

