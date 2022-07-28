Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) rose 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 43,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,873,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Trading Up 17.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Transactions at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at $14,591,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $8,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

