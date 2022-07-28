Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 1,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $795.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.