Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Advancement

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Mission Advancement Price Performance

Shares of MACC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.