MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.53

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.53 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.19). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.24), with a volume of 36,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £300.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,650.60).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

