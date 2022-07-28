MKM Partners Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $12.60 on Thursday, hitting $156.98. 653,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $424.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

