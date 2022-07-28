Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $243.32 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.36.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

