Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $243.32 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
