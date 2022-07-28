Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE TAP opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

