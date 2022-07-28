Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 23,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,271,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $13,151,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

