Monavale 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,010.72 or 0.04237920 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $1.13 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00265148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

