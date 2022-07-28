Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,628. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.1% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

