Morgan Stanley Boosts Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($57.17) to €40.80 ($41.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.60.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.