Morgan Stanley Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.44.

ALK opened at $43.79 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

