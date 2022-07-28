Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $353.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

