Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.8 %

Waste Management stock opened at $159.30 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

