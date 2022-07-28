Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

