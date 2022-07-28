Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.