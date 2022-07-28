Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,218 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9,306.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 222.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.