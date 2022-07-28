Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

WDAY stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,250.83 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

