Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 973,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,092,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $105.91 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $404.35. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,171. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

