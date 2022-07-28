Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 60.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 103.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 179.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of SE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

