Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

