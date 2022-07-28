Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
