Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 59,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

