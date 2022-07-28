Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT Trading Up 6.8 %

LASR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

