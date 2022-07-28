Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

