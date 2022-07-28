Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Motorola Solutions worth $304,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $230.25 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.89.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

