MSCI Inc. (MSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

MSCI has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $452.97 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 83.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 992.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.