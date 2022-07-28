MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $452.97 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.44.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.00.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.