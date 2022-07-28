Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MLI. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.