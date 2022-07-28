National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$127.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBLCF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

LBLCF traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $94.54.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

