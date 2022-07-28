National Bankshares Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.64.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

