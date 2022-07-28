NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect NatWest Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NatWest Group Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:NWG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 30,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,319. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
