Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NAVI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 88,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,482. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

